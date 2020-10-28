countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Campaigns vye for votes and spar over COVID-19 response

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

ARIZONA (WLNS) — Today, Arizona has the attention of both campaigns today.

And as President Trump and Joe Biden continue to spar over the COVID-19 pandemic, several states are seeing an uptick in new cases.

President Trump is in the southwest today for multiple rallies in Arizona.

“Nobody’s ever seen anything like this in the history of our country, politically. There’s tremendous support.”

Democratic Vic Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris also hit the Copper State to court Latino and Black voters.

“Our campaign is focused on earning the vote of every American.”

The latest CBS News battleground tracker poll estimates that Arizona will be a toss up, giving a slight edge to democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

The former VP and his wife, Jill, stayed in Wilmington, Delaware to vote, joining the more than 73 million Americans who’ve already cast early ballots.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar