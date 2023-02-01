OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — Families of victims who were shot and killed by a teenage gunman in Oxford now await a judge’s decision on if they can sue Oxford High School employees.

“I will issue a written opinion and it will be sooner rather than later,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan said.

Brennan is in charge of deciding if Oxford employees named as defendants in a civil lawsuit can be sued.

The families of shooting victims Tate Myre and Justin Shilling have filed a lawsuit against multiple district employees, citing that they should face consequences for taking little action prior to the deadly shooting back in 2021.

Attorney Ven Johnson is representing both families in the requested lawsuit.

“What the teachers and administrators at Oxford Community Schools did wrong was negligent,” attorney Ven Johnson said.

The attorney for multiple families of victims said they believe school officials ignored signs of danger in shooter Ethan Crumbley’s behavior, but the attorney for Oxford schools does not agree.

Attorney Timothy Mullins said that is not how the district operates.

“We are a public school district. Public school districts are subjected to an entirely different scheme of laws and obligations than our private schools,” attorney Timothy Mullins said.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Brennan spoke to the families represented in the courtroom.

“Extending my heartfelt condolences on your unimaginable loss,” Brennan said.

A final decision for the case is expected in a week or so.