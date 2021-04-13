CAN YOU HELP? Clinton CO. Animal Control seeking info in cruelty investigation

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Capital Area Humane Society, in conjunction with Clinton County Animal Control, is looking for public assistance in collecting information related to an animal cruelty investigation.

According to officials, a puppy was found at the corner of West Mead and McNeil, in Clinton County, lying on the side of the road by a milk crate.

The puppy was first taken to the Capital Area Humane Society, before immediately going to the local veterinary clinic, to receive emergency care.

Those with information are strongly encouraged to call Clinton County Animal Control at (989) 224-5116, or CAHS at (517) 626-6060.