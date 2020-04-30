Can you help with this animal abandonment case in North Lansing?

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Animal Control Officers are asking for your help in finding the owners of two small chihuahua-type dogs whose remains were found Wednesday, April 29 on the north side of Lansing.

The two small breed dogs were found in small airline-style carriers behind a storage building. The residential area was northwest of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. and North Grand River Ave. The overgrown nature of the space along with public access has made identification of the animal owners difficult.

Both dogs appear to be chihuahua type dogs. One was black, one was tan and white. Both dogs were in severe stages of decomposition and were likely abandoned in early April.

Animal abandonment is a serious offense. Animal control officers are working to try and identify these animals’ owners but need assistance from the public.

If you know someone who recently lost, sold, or rehomed two chihuahuas (one black, one tan) please contact Ingham County Animal Control at 517-676-8376 and leave a tipline voicemail.

Tips can also be sent via email to reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org.

For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org. The shelter building is currently closed for public health precautions regarding COVID-19.