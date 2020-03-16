Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Canadian borders have closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will close his country’s border to non-citizens amid pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar