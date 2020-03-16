Canadian borders have closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

WLNS 6 News
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will close his country’s border to non-citizens amid pandemic.