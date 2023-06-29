DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Detroit’s air quality is ranked among the worst in the world this week as Canadian wildfires blow smoke into the area.

Experts say people in areas where air quality is that bad should stay indoors.

“My eyes have been watering…I’ve been coughing…I’ve been indoors, mostly, for the last three days,” said Detroit resident Gary Shields as he wore a leftover mask from the pandemic to prevent smoke particles from entering his lungs.

With an air quality alert in effect, several events were forced to postpone, including the fifth annual Metro 707 Youth Showcase, which provides an opportunity for youth football players to show off their skills.

“We are putting safety over athletics, because in every event that we do as an organization, somebody always aims to prioritize the health and wellbeing of young people,” said Curtis Blackwell.

Detroit’s air quality rating is between “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy,” so in your car, the recirculate button is your friend.

With 483 active fires burning in canada, the smoky conditions will persist. Its long-term effects on the body are unknown

“If you smoke a half a cigarette, it’s like having an air quality index of 350. So if you’re not a smoker, and you go out on a day like today, it’d be like smokers feel. It causes bronchospasm, it causes the airways to squeeze down and decrease airflow makes it shorter breath,” said Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital Chief of Pulmonology Dr. Lawrence Macdonald.

“This would be a day when it doesn’t mean you can’t ever go outside. But it might be a day when you think twice about it.”