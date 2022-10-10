LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Michigan’s current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is seeking a second term.

“I believe in making government work better for everyone and that’s what we’ve delivered in real results over the last four years,” said Benson.

Secretary Benson, a Democrat says she’s proud of what her team’s accomplished so far.

This includes the elimination of hour-long wait times at branch offices.

“We’ve dramatically improved how we serve every resident in this state to ensure that you can get in and out of branches in an average of 20 minutes, so we want to continue improving that success over the next four years and really building on that record to make government work even better for every Michigander,” Benson said.

A main focus of the job also requires overseeing elections.

It’s something secretary Benson says she’s done by abiding by laws that expanded voting options for Michiganders.

“My job was to simply to implement the citizens’ will and that’s what we did following data and best practices, and as a result, we saw more people vote than ever before in Michigan’s November 2020 presidential election and we want to continue building upon that success and have high turnout and a lot of engagement from all of our citizens, Republican, Democrat and independent.”

Secretary Benson’s challenger Kristina Karamo is on record questioning the election results.

But Benson says significant work went into making sure election results were legitimate.

“I think the results of the 2020 election which have been audited at every level in over 200 audits speak for themselves. They are unequivocally clear and my job and the job of anyone seeking to be the state’s chief election officer is to stand by the will of the people and not try to overturn it,” said Benson.

Secretary Benson says she has a message for anyone who is still undecided.

“We want every citizen to know that their voice matters. Their vote counts. There are real choices at play at every race this year, including this one. We want people to look at the facts. Look at the truth and make decisions based on who’s going to serve and make government work better for everyone as opposed to furthering partisan interests or political agendas.”

Election day is Tuesday, November 8.