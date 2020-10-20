Candidates hit the battleground states, prepare for debate

PENNSYLVANIA (WLNS) — Pres. Trump is in the key state of Pennsylvania today as he works to rally supporters in the battelground states.

He is also criticizing the new rules for this week’s final presidential debate.

First Lady Melania Trump was supposed to join Trump at his rally in Erie, but her chief of staff released a statement saying in part, “with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today.”

Ahead of Thursday’s debate, the President called into Fox and Friends to lash out at the commission on presidential debates.

Their new rules will give each candidate two underinterrupted minutes at the start of each answer, by muting the other’s microphone.

The Biden campaign said Pres. Trump is “afraid to face more questions about his disastrous COVID response” and is more concerned “with the rules of the debate than he is getting a nation in crisis the help it needs.”