Cannabis Chamber of Commerce forms to help cannabis and hemp businesses

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Michigan cannabis and hemp industry members announced the formation of the Great Lakes Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.

The GLCCOC's mission is to advocate on behalf of licensed cannabis and hemp businesses with Michigan legislators and regulators to focus on issues that concern the business of cannabis and hemp as well as improving business conditions for the industry.

“As the industry in Michigan advances, it needs an organization to promote sound public policy and business practices. The GLCCOC will accomplish that,” said Chad McCormick of Green Industry Construction Services.