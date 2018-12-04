Cannabis Chamber of Commerce forms to help cannabis and hemp businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Michigan cannabis and hemp industry members announced the formation of the Great Lakes Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.
The GLCCOC's mission is to advocate on behalf of licensed cannabis and hemp businesses with Michigan legislators and regulators to focus on issues that concern the business of cannabis and hemp as well as improving business conditions for the industry.
“As the industry in Michigan advances, it needs an organization to promote sound public policy and business practices. The GLCCOC will accomplish that,” said Chad McCormick of Green Industry Construction Services.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
- Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
- State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
- ESPN: MSU applications dropped after Nassar
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
After more than 40 years a popular western Michigan apple orchard are retiring with bushels full...Read More »
-
Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
The State Department of Agriculture will use the funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
Get items usually reserved for government agencies and non-profit organizations with this rare...Read More »