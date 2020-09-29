Capital Area District Libraries reopen with computer access

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – Starting Monday, Oct. 5, Capital Area District Libraries(CADL) will welcome the public back inside its 13 locations for computer use by appointment.

This will be the first time the public is allowed inside since CADL closed its branches on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related executive orders.

“Many members of our community depend on us for access to technology—for educational purposes, to search for employment, and to stay connected with family and friends,” said Scott Duimstra, executive director of Capital Area District Libraries.

Duimstra recently announced that the library system was elevating its current level of service to include technology access. In addition to contactless item pickup, service will now include limited building access for a 45-minute computer session by appointment. Appointments are limited to one per day per person and include the ability to print up to 10 pages for free. Remote technology assistance will be available during these sessions via a chat feature on the computer stations.

Safety is still CADL’s top priority so those with appointments will be asked some health screening questions before entering. They must agree to follow social distancing guidelines and adhere to the mask mandate. Disposable masks will be available for those who forget theirs. CADL also requests that teens and adults attend appointments alone; children under age 13 may be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are for technology use only—no browsing or other services will be available.

With 13 branches and a Mobile Library, the service area includes 23 different municipalities. Appointments can be made by contacting any CADL branch or by visiting cadl.org/mytime.