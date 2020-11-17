Capital Area District Libraries suspends computer appointment service

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) has suspended its computer appointment service at all 13 CADL locations in response to Emergency Order MCL 333.2253 (Gatherings and Face Mask Order) issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS),.

The suspension begins Wednesday, Nov. 18 and remains in effect until further notice.

“Although we had added this worthwhile service back in October, the current surge in COVID 19 cases justifies our decision to suspend it under the current MDHHS order,” said CADL Executive Director Scott Duimstra.

Chromebook kits, which include a laptop plus hotspot, are available for check out from the Library of Things collection. Laptops are also available to check out and use in the parking lot of these CADL branches: Aurelius, Dansville, Holt-Delhi, Mason, Okemos and Stockbridge.

CADL’s contactless item pickup service is not affected by the emergency order. Holds can be placed by phone or online at cadl.org. For assistance, please contact the staff at any of our 13 CADL branches.

Under the leadership of an appointed Board of Trustees, CADL serves most residents in Ingham County and part of Eaton County. With 13 branches and a Mobile Library, the service area includes 23 different municipalities. The system is funded through a district-wide millage.