Capital Area District Libraries warn of potential phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area District Libraries says they have received reports that their phone number is being used by potential phone scammers.

They said the process is called spoofing and when you receive a call from the phone scammers it shows the CADL phone number on the caller ID. The phone scammers then ask questions that appear to be related to the library.

The CADL said they will never ask for people’s credit cards, social security numbers, or any other personal information over the phone and asks you not to give it up.