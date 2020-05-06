Capital Area District Library updates re-opening plan

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – As Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home-Stay Safe” order stays in effect, the Capital Area District Library system remains closed.

In a statement posted to its website, library officials announced that the due date for CADL materials has been extended to June 15. Items on hold must be picked up by June 22.

Currently, library staff is not allowed in CADL buildings except for essential functions until the end of the day on Friday, May 15.

As of now, the public isn’t allowed into the buildings until after May 28. That date is subject to change.

CADL Executive Director Scott Duimstra says library service will be restored in three steps.

LEVEL 1:

Contactless curbside or door pickup of library materials. Planning continues on this step, but it is expected that the public will be able to go online or call and reserve materials to be picked up at the door of the library or placed in the trunk of a car. CADL hopes to have this service begin on June 1st.

LEVEL 2:

The next step would be limited access to the libraries. Work is being done to safely set up the libraries for both the public and staff while giving people the ability to browse. There may be other services that are limited during this time like access to public computers, using the children’s areas and studying at the library. All library events will still be canceled.

LEVEL 3:

Regular library services and hours will resume with any recommended social distancing guidelines still in place.

The timeframe for when CADL would move from one level to the next will be determined based on recommendations from health officials and how prepared the staff is to move to the next level.