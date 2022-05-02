LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Looking for a new furry friend?

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its spring “Empty the Shelter” adoption event from May 2-May 15.

During the event, all BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors will reduce adoption fees for adult dogs (5 months or older) to $25 and adult cats (5 months or older) will be $10.

The event will be hosted at more than 275 shelters in 45 states, including the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing.

Puppy and kitten adoption fees will not be reduced, nor will Adopt One, Get One fees.

This event has helped 83,055 pets find homes throughout America.