Capital grant set to expand elderly care in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich.—Helping low-income seniors get the care they need in their own homes, that’s the mission of the United Methodist Retirement Communities Foundation. However, in the middle of a pandemic at home care sees other issues up close.

“While people have really learned how to stay safe, it’s created some pretty significant isolation issues,” said CEO of the Methodist Retirement Communities Foundation, Steve Fetyko.

That will soon change thanks to a new grant of $250,000 to help care center Thome PACE in Jackson. The grant will hep the organization to reach people outside of their homes through a new expanded community center. Director Sue Decker says, the money came at just the right time.

“I was just filled with joy. I was so overwhelmed with gratitude. We have such an opportunity to serve our undeserved population in Jackson, Lenawee, and Hillsdale counties, and this was just a dream come true,” said Decker.

The money will help cover the costs of a more than 2,000 square foot expansion. They want more space for people to socialize, as well as provide to their health needs.

“They can come in, have a breakfast with one of their fellow participants who are their friends, be able to spend time doing activities they enjoy, and also happen to maybe stop in, and see the podiatrist ,and see the doctor, see the dentist,” said Fetyko.

The additional center is not open just yet; they still need to pass state inspections, but they are looking forward to helping even more families when they need it most.