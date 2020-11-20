LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This week on the Capital Rundown Michigan lawmakers are at the White House, meeting with President Trump, which includes Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer held her last COVID-19 press conference before Thanksgiving, where State Health Officials say testing is showing a 9-16% positivity rate in Michigan.
Plus, former Governor Rick Snyder was placed in the Hall of Governors in the State Capitol.
Capital Rundown: Episode 41
