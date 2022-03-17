WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – A slew of Michigan-based lawmakers in D.C. have begun to react to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech before congress on Thursday

“It was inspiring and someone [Zelenskyy] is leading with tremendous courage. President Zelenskyy made a strong case for why the American people and Congress should support their efforts to defend their homeland, [and] their very existence,” said Moolenaar.

Moolenaar said he supports offering aircraft to Ukraine, but opposes administering a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“It could create a nuclear conflict. We don’t want that, but I do want to support with defensive measures, the stingers, the javelins, everything we can do to help Ukraine defend itself. I think we’re providing lethal assistance,” he said.

“I hope the Biden administration will take action and provide those [aircraft] and make sure that they are able, because right now. Innocent civilians are being killed moment by moment. we have the opportunity to support them in this effort.”

For U.S. Representative Tim Walberg, it was hard to believe that Congress was able to communicate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“It was hard to believe that we were communicating with an individual who is a potentially dead man walking, who is willing to go on and with the threat of geo-tracking,” said Walberg.

Walberg believes that the U.S. and other countries should have been aiding Russians “weeks ago.”

The congressman also thinks that sanctions should have been mentioned to Putin when things were looking uncertain prior to the invasion of Ukraine.

Walberg has stated efforts are not just for the Eastern European country’s military, but also for the people.

Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s pleas to make Ukraine a no-fly zone, Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters is impressed with how Ukrainians are fighting.

The senator stated that he believes that the U.S. should continue giving weapons to Ukraine.

“I think it’s important for us to do before we make a decision as to what weapons systems to provide and then how to deliver it,” said Peters.

Following a military briefing, Peters stated that it was important to assess risk factors associated with providing equipment, as well as how effective that equipment will be for Ukrainians.

Peters has confidence in the Department of Defense’s opinion.

“I feel comfortable relying on the expert opinion of the department of defense, uh, in making decisions that could have significant ramifications,” continued Peters.

Known for his focus on cyber security, Peters also emphasized the importance of being aware of Russia’s cyber capabilities. He says that Homeland Security Department is on high alert and are working with partners around the world.