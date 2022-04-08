WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is spearheading a bill that she says will save people money on the drugs they need to stay healthy and survive.

It’s called the Make Medicine Affordable Act.

This proposal was part of the Build Back Better Plan that got stuck in the Senate.

Slotkin says there’s been pressure from House leadership not to single out individual portions of the plan, but she says she does not work for them.

“It’s basically the most common-sense bills that have been floating out there for a while put together in one package,” said Slotkin. “It just makes medicines affordable.”

Slotkin says the bill will put a cap on what seniors pay per year on drugs at $2,000 and insulin will be capped at $35 a month.

“I waited to see what my leadership would do about the Build Back Better Bill, and it just seems stalled,” she said.

“From my perspective and the perspective of a lot of members of Congress, and [there’s] no excuse to stop trying to do something on prescription drug prices… I just decided we needed to try and forge ahead, given the price of prescription drugs,” said Slotkin.

