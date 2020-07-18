Capitol Area District Library makes changes due to the pandemic

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — With the libraries closed during the pandemic, you’re probably wondering how you can still enjoy your favorite library services.

Melik Brown from Lansing Made joins WLNS TV Kiara Hay to discuss how you can still access library resources.

Scott Duimstra is the executive director for the Capitol Area District Library. He says the library is open, but it still has some restrictions.

“As far as some of the services that we got where it’s restricted is that you cant actually come into our facility but our collection is still open except for our regular library items just as you’d normally come in and browse and get a book or get a DVD or get music, you do your browsing online at home place a hold and you can come to the downtown Lansing you pick it up at the door if you’re at one of the other locations like say Okemos you can get it brought to your car as well you can see on our website as to which branches are curbside or which branches are door side pick ups,” Duimstra said.

Capitol Area District Library is continuing with their programming.

“Even back in March when we did have to close our facility we moved our programs virtual as well so we did our story times, we did digital escape rooms we did book discussion we did all of those online kinda waited to see what the public reaction was and it has been fantastic so for some of those we had over 2-thousand views,” Druimstra said.

Duimstra encourages patrons of the library system to utilize resources to the fullest.

“Even though things have changed like our facilities you cant actually come in we have number of resources you can actually use again you can get those items through what we call contact less pickup in our doorside or curbside can still use our digital collections we have e-books digital audio books digital scenes has just expanded from 100 titles to 3-thousand titles you can stream television and movies as well so we have all of that content available for you.