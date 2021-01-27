Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick analyzes Whitmer’s State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her third annual State of the State address on Wednesday, and WLNS’ Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has the analysis.

“In many respects this governor’s third State of the State was pretty pedestrian,” said Skubick.

If the Governor marked this address with confetti, fanfare and optimism, she might have received some puzzled reactions. The more somber-tone was appropriate for the tumultuous year Michigan has experienced.

She could have used the address to blast Republicans, as they had blocked 13 of her appointees that very same day.

Instead, she called for unity.

Six pages out of the nine-page speech were dedicated to detailing what Republicans have done in the past, as examples of cooperation.

Skubick believes Whitmer missed an opportunity to explain why she’s doing what she’s doing to battle COVID without questions or interruptions.

The Governor wants to find common ground.

The question is: can she actually do it?

