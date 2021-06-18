CAR CHASE VIDEO: MSP releases chopper video of car chase in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police released a video today of a car chase through the city of Lansing on Tuesday.

The footage comes from a MSP helicopter which was being used to track the vehicle.

The subject of the chase is driving a tan, Buick four-door sedan. At the start of the video, the car in the chase can be seen passing cars in the other lane and driving very aggressively.

About halfway through the video, he comes to a complete stop in the middle of the road and gets out of the car and runs away. You can then see him throw something as he’s running away.

Then you can see the suspect try and steal a car, law enforcement said. At that point, law enforcement catches up to him and gets him to the ground.

It’s unclear what led to the start of the car chase at this time.