Car crash in Jackson leaves 1 dead, Sheriff says

Summit Twsp, Mich., (WLNS) —

A 61-year-old Jackson man is dead after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 5 in the Spring Arbor Rd. and 19th St. area in Summit Township.

The Sheriff reports the 61-year-old man was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala with one other passenger in the car. The passenger was a 47-year-old Jackson woman. The Impala pulled out from a parking lot into the path of a west bound 2000 Dodge truck driven by a 40-year-old Jackson woman.

Summit Township fire arrived at the scene and took the passengers out of the vehicle. They were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health with life threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries.

An ambulance took the driver of the Dodge truck to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road where the accident occurred was closed for several hours while the Sheriff’s office investigated.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and additional information will be released when it becomes available.