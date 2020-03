Berrien County, Mich. (WLNS) — Voting is a privilege and a responsibility. One woman in southwest Michigan wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of her casting her vote.

She drove her vehicle accidentally into a polling station in Coloma Township.

There were no injuries.

Local police and poll workers secured the area and re-opened the polling place.

The driver said she needed to go speak with her insurance company, and then would return to vote.