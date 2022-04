UPDATE: (3:21 p.m.) — Traffic has cleared in the area of the car fire.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Both lanes of I-96 westbound after Williamston Exit 117 are temporarily closed due to a car fire.

The fire was first reported at 1:51 p.m.

Responders are currently working on the incident and all lanes are closed until further notice.