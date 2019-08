There is a heavy police presence in the area of West Pond Drive on West Grand River in Meridian Township.

According to people on the scene, police have been in and around a small pond since about 9:20 a.m. after a small sedan rolled into the water.

Police tell 6 News there was one person inside the car and that person was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

The car remains in the pond.

