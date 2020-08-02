Carbon monoxide gets 10 people sick on Lake Michigan boat

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) - A Delta flight was forced to return to the gate when two of their customers wouldn’t wear masks, according to Delta Air Lines spokesperson Emma Protis.

"On July 23, Flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta returned to the gate following two customers who were non-compliant with crew instructions," Delta confirmed to FOX Business. "After a short delay, the aircraft departed to Atlanta."

The two passengers were removed from the plane, according to a statement released by Delta to CNN.

According to Delta's website, "Delta customers and employees are required to wear a face mask, or appropriate cloth face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from the CDC."

The incident occurred as airlines are grappling with both reduced passenger numbers and passengers' fears of contracting the virus in close quarters.

Delta Air Lines Inc. booked $3.2 billion in costs due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 during the three months through June and said business will take years to mount a sustainable recovery.

Disruptions caused by COVID-19 resulted in a 94 percent drop in passenger revenue and an 85 percent reduction in capacity. Non-ticket revenue was down 65 percent.

Many airlines, including American Airlines and Spirit Airlines, have warned of layoffs as many airline industry employees are retiring early or facing furloughs.

Airlines cannot lay off employees before Oct. 1, under terms of a $25 billion payroll assistance package from Congress in March.