Carbon monoxide gets 10 people sick on Lake Michigan boat

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Ten people aboard a boat on Lake Michigan were sickened after exposure to carbon monoxide, authorities in Michigan said Saturday.

Authorities received a distress call from the captain of the 32-foot boat that was traveling in Michigan from St. Joseph to South Haven around 2:45 p.m.

The boat was intercepted near the South Haven pier. Authorities said all ten people were evaluated and treated at a hospital.

Several law enforcement agencies responded including the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office and South Haven Area Emergency Services.

