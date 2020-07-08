Cat food recalled after bad reactions reported

(WLNS) – If you’ve purchased Natural Balance® Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Paté Formula canned catfood recently, check the cans.

J.M. Smucker Company is recalling one lot of that particular catfood due to health concerns tied to elevated levels of choline chloride.

Eating the product may cause nausea with excessive salivation, constricted pupils and poor vision, diarrhea or vomiting to more severe symptoms including difficulty walking, muscle shaking, tremors, irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing, possible cardiac or respiratory failure and, in extreme situations, death.

Pet parents are encouraged to contact their cat’s veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms.

If pet parents have any product matching the following description in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of the product. This information can be found on the bottom of each can.

The company has received reports of cats having adverse reactions after eating the food.

These products are most commonly sold in pet specialty retailers and online throughout the United States and Canada. No other Natural Balance® products are impacted by this recall.

Pet parents that have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 888-569-6828, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET or email anytime at info@naturalbalanceinc.com.