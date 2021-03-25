CATA bus service will not run on Easter Sunday

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS ) — CATA bus services will not operate Easter Sunday, April 4.

That applies to Spec-Tran, night OWL and all CATA fixed routes that usually run on Sunday.

The Spec-Tran office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter to assist with post-holiday ride reservations. No same-day trips will be permitted. Call 517-394-CATA (2282) or login to myspectran.cata.org to book a ride.

Additionally, two changes in service will go into effect on Saturday, April 3, as explained below:

Route 1-Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall – Final trips will depart the CATA Transportation Center at 10:40 p.m. and Meridian Mall at 11:20 p.m. Saturday service concludes for the evening when the last bus reaches the CTC at 11:55 p.m.

Lot Link – Service will end at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and resume at 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The ride request line for this campus service is 517-432-8888.

All CATA services will resume at their regular time on Monday, April 5. For more information, please contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000.