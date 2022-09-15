LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Capital Area Transportation Authority are hosting a job fair Thursday, and offering some financial incentives to interest new recruits.

The fair will be held at the Frandor Shopping Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CATA is looking for motivated workers as they’re still struggling with shortages as an outcome of the pandemic.

On-site interviews will take place throughout the day.

According to CATA open positions offer career-level wages with sign-on bonuses.

Bus operators will start at $17.50 an hour and will receive a $2,500 sign-on bonus. Mechanics start at $30.75 an hour and will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

CATA says this new approach has motivated people to work and has helped them fill more positions, but they still have about 60 spots open.

The company is looking for people who believe in its mission of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Applicants must have a clean driving record, pass a drug and alcohol screening, and a background check.

If you can’t make it out to the job fair, applications can be submitted online