CATA: No mask – No ride

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – The Capital Area Transportation Authority is sending a very clear message about wearing riders wearing masks on its vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Facebook post today, CATA made it very clear that its vehicles are considered “enclosed public spaces” and that means, to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order that all persons in enclosed public spaces wear masks, all drivers and riders must wear masks.
If you still have questions, CATA has more information online.