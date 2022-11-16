LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Transportation Authority is working to combat human trafficking in mid-Michigan.

CATA is debuting the ELERTS See Say app, which lets people anonymously report safety risks and suspicious activities, which includes suspected human trafficking.

According to CATA CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser, human trafficking is the world’s fastest-growing criminal enterprise, and no community is immune to it.

“If we’re able to save even one individual from becoming a victim of human trafficking, it will have been well worth our investment and years-long efforts,” said Funkhouser.

Capt. Rodney Anderson with the Lansing Police Department said that the driving force for the partnership is the need for community education and other protective factors.