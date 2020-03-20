CATA to suspend regular bus service Monday

With service reductions already in effect to slow the spread of COVID-19 in mid-Michigan, the Capital Area Transportation Authority is suspending regular-route bus service beginning Monday, March 23.

The suspension of regular route service is expected to continue through Sunday, April 5, or until further notice.

According to a statement from CATA, there will be free demand-response service for the community’s most vulnerable populations, as well as its essential workforce, key government employees and those who support the critical infrastructure.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser. “We recognize the hardship it presents for members of our community. These are truly unprecedented times and CATA – along with our regional partners, including Michigan State University and Ingham County – is working to ensure that transportation remains an option for those with critical, medical and work-related needs.”

CATA has already taken steps to limit opportunities for community spread.

Those measures include closure of facilities, reduction of some services, upgraded bus- and facility-sanitization efforts, distribution of sanitary supplies, installation of sanitization stations and more.