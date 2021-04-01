CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Detroit fire truck crashes into gas station

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— In the video above, you can see a fire truck crash into several cars, before crashing into a gas station on the city’s east side.

According to WXYZ in Detroit, a driver of a Lincoln Navigator lost control and hit a pole after running into the fire truck, leading to the following crash.

Fire officials tell the ABC station, three firefighters and four civilians were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

You can see another angle of the crash in the video below.



