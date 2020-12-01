CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sterling Heights Police Department investigating shooting

****Caution, the video below contains violence****

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLNS)— The Sterling heights police are investigating this shooting that took place on Saturday, November 28th.

According to police, they’re utilizing every resource to capture the suspect in this shooting.

As you can see in the video, a person gets into a car to leave, a truck pulls up, and the driver gets out and begins to fire shots.

Anyone having information on this vehicle or the shooter is asked to call detective St. Onge. At 586-446-2866.

