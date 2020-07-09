CBS – Big Ten adopts conference-only football schedule for 2020

The Big Ten is announcing that the 2020 college football schedule will be conference-only games.

The decision to change scheduling for the teams stems from concerns of playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS Sports is reporting that the Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to make public major changes to its 2020 schedule.

In a statement, the Big Ten explained why the change was being made:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.

The change eliminates this season’s Michigan State-Miami game, a major home test for the Spartans.

The University of Michigan had been scheduled to travel to Washington, but that game will not now be played.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated