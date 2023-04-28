PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s what those in the Pewamo-Westphalia basketball community look forward to every year.

The “Big Game” between athletes at Clinton County RESA, which provides education for those with special needs and has the vision to provide exceptional educational and support services for all learners.

The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at P-W tipped-off against CCRESA at the high school in Pirate Country. The stands were packed with students from both schools, and even though Pewamo-Westphalia was playing on its home court, it did not have home-court advantage.

These two teams have been playing each other for over a decade, and it was all started by former Pirate boys’ basketball coach and current boys’ basketball coach Luke Pohl.

You could say this is a bit of a rivalry, but according to current Pewamo-Westphalia boys basketball coach Dominic Schneider, this is no rivalry because the Cougars have won the last 12 games over the Pirates.

On Friday, CCRESA defeated Pewamo-Westphalia, 63-62 to increase the winning streak.

“I think what’s cool about this event is everyone coming together, playing basketball, seeing everyone happy. It makes my day,” P-W senior guard Jamison Eklund.

Schneider added, “(It’s) one of the things I look forward to the most every year. To see the genuine smiles, the pure joy on their faces, a moment for them I hope they won’t forget – I know I won’t forget every year. It’s one of those things you circle on your calendar and just can’t wait for the day to come.”