CDC approves Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – The Center for Disease Control has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children 12 and older.

“Today, I adopted CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that endorsed the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents,” said the CDC in a press release.

“CDC now recommends that this vaccine be used among this population, and providers may begin vaccinating them right away.”

While children who contract COVID-19 usually experience mild-to-no symptoms, a few rare cases have resulted in death or extreme side effects.

Several states, such as North Carolina, have already been giving children 12 and older the vaccine.

“For vaccination to do its job, we must do our critical part. That means vaccinating as many people as possible who are eligible. This official CDC action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States and strengthens our nation’s efforts to protect even more people from the effects of COVID-19,” said the CDC in a press release.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>