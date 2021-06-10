CDC awards Michigan $40,536,931 to fight COVID-19 related health disparities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has given the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the City of Detroit Department of Human Services $40,536,931 to fight COVID-19-related health disparities

The funding is part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment that aims to advance health equity by expanding state and local health department services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.

“These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies—and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”



The goals of the grants are:

Reduce COVID-19-related health disparities, improve and increase testing and contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities, and improve state and local health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

“The pandemic has laid bare longstanding health inequities, and health departments are on the front line of efforts to address those inequities,” said José T. Montero, M.D., Director of CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support. “These grants will provide these health departments with much needed support to address disparities in communities that need it most.”