LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Easterseals Michigan is hosting a free webinar Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their new report, displaying how drug overdose deaths in 2021 hit a new high nationally.

The CDC’s new report revealed that 3,040 people in Michigan died from a drug overdose in 2021, increasing 15.9% from 2020.

The webinar, which begins at 12:15 p.m., is seeking to shed light on addiction, while also helping to provide resources to those in need of help.

Some of the resources that will be discussed include therapy, support groups, medications, and more.

According to Easterseals, the webinar will also provide people with knowledge on how to support loved ones who may be struggling.

Medical doctors who work in treatment and recovery will answer any questions people may have.

Health experts say 97% of people who struggle with addiction don’t think they have a problem or seek help.

Jeffrey Guina, the Chief Medical Officer at Easterseals Michigan, says he wanted to put the webinar on as a way to de-stigmatize talking about addiction and let people know, they don’t need to be afraid to ask for help.

“Like so many other people, yes, I do have loved ones that I know who struggle with addiction and I have lost loved ones to substance use disorders. It is something that is way too common unfortunately I think in the world right now. We need more people who are informed about it and people providing support to those in need.” Jeffrey Guina, the Chief Medical Officer at Easterseals Michigan

Everyone is welcome to come and you can attend the webinar by clicking here.