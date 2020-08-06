Celebrate Michigan’s unique heritage from August 8-16

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - All U.S. and Michigan flags on public buildings and grounds across the state will be lowered to half-staff on Friday, August 7, 2020.

The flags are being lowered to honor the life and service of Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety Sergeant Steven Splan, who passed away in the line of duty.

“The entire state of Michigan is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Sergeant Steven Splan, who dedicated his life to a career of service to keep his community safe,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The flags will be lowered to honor Sergeant Splan and serve as a reminder of his selfless sacrifice. My thoughts will be with his immediate family and his extended family of police officers as they lay him to rest.”

Sergeant Splan went into cardiac arrest after returning to the station from a service call. He is survived by his wife and four daughters.

The sergeant served in the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety since 2005. Before entering the police department, he was a member of the Troy Fire Department from 1992-2005.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, August 8, 2020.