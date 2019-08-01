Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday at the Mackinac Bridge

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) - An auto shop is offering a reward for information on a man who broke into several cars last weekend.

Security cameras at Tripp’s Auto Shop is offering $500 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who damaged and attempted to break into several vehicles at the shop.

The suspect seen in the surveillance video is described as a white male in his early 20s with a short beard and tattoos on both arms.

The man drove onto the lot in a white 2014-2018 GMC Yukon Denali with a Michigan State University license plate.

“This is the first time in 20 years we’ve had anything like this happen on our property,” said shop owner Brandon Tripp.

Police were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety at (517) 788 - 4345 or Tripp’s Auto Shop at (517) 783 - 4318.