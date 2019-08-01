ST. IGNACE, Mich (WLNS) – Smokey Bear’s 75-year legacy will be celebrated at the Straits of Mackinac on Friday, August 9th.
Fire prevention staff will be joined by Smokey Bear for a family-friendly birthday party from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Straits State Park in St. Ignace.
“For 75 years, Smokey Bear has gently reminded us that it’s easy to take simple actions that go a long way toward protecting the places we love,” said Debbie Begalle, state forester and chief of the DNR Forest Resources Division.
Smokey Bear has shared fire-prevention messages for generations with the signature phrase, “Only you can prevent wildfires.”
Begalle said that the message first rolled out in 1944 and is still relevant today with nine out of 10 wildfires started by people.
Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday at the Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich (WLNS) – Smokey Bear’s 75-year legacy will be celebrated at the Straits of Mackinac on Friday, August 9th.