Celebrating the Class of 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As we near the end of the 2021 school year, many of our High School Seniors have had to face the fact their experience over the past 13+ months has been different than virtually every other senior class in our lifetime.

While we can’t give them every important milestone event they are missing, what we can do is use technology to help celebrate their accomplishment through a virtual graduation celebration on our TV stations as well as allow them to share pictures, videos, and more via our digital products.

In the video above, watch 6 News’ tribute to the graduating senior class of 2021, and hear speeches from public figures including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo, and many more including our very own Sheri Jones.

From everyone here at WLNS-TV, congratulations class of 2021, the future awaits your next move!