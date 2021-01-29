Celebrity chef brings new flavor to Jackson High School Students

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—There was brand-new energy inside the Jackson High kitchen today as celebrity chef John Sugimura whose been on shows like shark tank and guys grocery games came to the school with one goal in mind.

“Give these kids options, open up their world just for a day, just expand their options, and give them of what the food is like from around the world,” said Sugimura.

That means there were no chicken fingers, no french fries or pizza. Today’s menu featured one item, a chef Sugimura special serving of Japanese fried chicken. Everything was made from scratch with the help of Jackson High School staff.

“All of this happens with the team here. It’s also a training opportunity to do scratch cooking, any other day it might just be heating and serving the food, but today is all about scratch cooking,” said Sugimura.

For students like Will Tocco, today’s lunch offered a much-needed break from a school year unlike any other.

“It means a lot. It’s actually very different from our regular day-to-day monotonous school experience, and it shakes things up in a way that really keeps life interesting,” said Tocco.

While today’s menu is different just like so many other things these days, Chef Sugimura wants kids to know it’s ok to be different, and he hopes to inspire others to tell their own stories.

“They might do it through food, they might do it through something else or art or whatever, but the point is that we are able to tell and talk about our authentic selves, that we are able to be honest and represent ourselves honestly.”

Today’s’ food reviews were a home run.

“It’s arguably too good to be school food, I would not be surprised to buy that in a restaurant somewhere,” said Tocco.