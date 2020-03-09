Census Bureau: Divorce rate down in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - To encourage safe rides on Saint Patrick's Day, the city of East Lansing is providing free overnight parking.

The City of East Lansing’s Parking Division has partnered with the East Lansing Downtown Management Board to allow people to park for free at specific locations in downtown East Lansing.

“We encourage those who are celebrating on Saint Patrick’s Day to celebrate responsibly and to get home safely,” said East Lansing Community Development & Engagement Manager Amy Schlusler-Schmitt.

The four locations in downtown will be free beginning Tuesday, March 17 at 6 a.m. through Wednesday, March 18 at noon.

Parking locations include Evergreen Avenue Parking Lot, Dublin Square Parking Lot, City Hall West Parking Lot, and Bailey Street Parking Garage. For more details on finding these specific parking lots, the City of East Lansing has a convenient map you can print out.

The East Lansing Police Department will also have extra officers working on Saint Patrick’s Day to keep the East Lansing community safe, according to a press release from the East Lansing Communications Department.