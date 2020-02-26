Census campaign kicks off in Michigan

The largest census campaign in Michigan’s history is now underway.

It kicked off this morning at the State Capitol building in Lansing, with the goal of clearly communicating how important filling-out the census is.

The campaign also tackles myths, hopes to show how easy it is to fill-out and aims to get as many people to participate as possible.

You call fill-out the census by mail, in person and, for the first time, by phone and online.

“And now it is upon all of us, it is our responsibility to execute, it is go time, it is time to make things happen and it is time to step up and get counted,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

In 2010 78% of the state’s population filled-out the census.

Campaign leaders hope they can get 82% participation this year.