Central Michigan University requiring a COVID-19 booster shot

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Students and staff on campus at Central Michigan University must get a COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 17, the school announced Wednesday.

University community members are required to get the booster shot by then to be considered “fully vaccinated,” the school said. Students, staff and faculty who do not receive a booster vaccine will have to get tested weekly for the virus.

Central Michigan is one of several universities in the state that is mandating a booster shot ahead of the upcoming semester. The University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University have all issued COVID booster requirements.

The announcements come as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly throughout the state and country, partly driven by the new, more contagious, COVID variant omicron. Officials say the delta variant, which is also more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus, is still abundant and spreading, as well.