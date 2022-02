LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CEO of Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Paula Autry, has left the company, Henry Ford Health confirmed to 6 News.

Autry has been with the company since 2019.

“We can confirm that Paula Autry is no longer with Henry Ford Health System. We thank Paula for her service to our communities and wish her well,” Henry Ford Health said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available