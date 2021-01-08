Chair Albert: Governor must advance Michigan’s reopening before new COVID spending will be considered

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan House Appropriations Chair said today that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must take more steps toward reopening Michigan’s economy before the Legislature can talk about next allocating the COVID-19 relief funds.

The Whitmer administration’s most recent extended order shutting down parts of the state’s economy is set to expire after Jan. 15. Restaurant workers and others are still unsure if they’ll be able to return to work or what criteria the governor might use to decide whether she will extend her latest ‘pause’ on indoor dining and other activities for a third time.

“I can’t envision starting conversations about how to allocate additional federal COVID-19 relief funds until the governor shows more willingness to restore the economy and a sense of normalcy,” said House Appropriations Chair Thomas Albert, of Lowell. “It’s difficult to properly allocate relief funds when the governor still has not informed Michiganders when or under what conditions we can have our freedoms back. What Michigan needs is clarity and hope, and we’re not getting either from the governor.”

Albert reiterated that the best way to help Michigan families is to safely and fully reopen the state – and the Legislature should be a full partner with the governor in those decisions.