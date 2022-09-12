EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The chairperson of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum has released a statement backing President Samuel L. Stanley.
On Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported that the Board at MSU had given Stanley until Tuesday to resign over how the school handled a Title IX-related issue involving business school dean Sanjay Gupta.
Gupta suddenly resigned in August, before the school later said he was removed from his position.
On Monday, Byrum came out in support of the school’s president, while confirming that some members of the board want oust Stanley.
“In recent days, some members of the MSU Board of Trustees, for which I serve as chairperson, have created confusion over the future of our university’s president. These actions do not represent how the board of an institution of higher education should act.
MSU President Samuel Stanley has led our university through many challenges in recent years and attempts to remove him from his post before his contract is complete are misguided. I am disappointed in the behavior of some members of the board which threatens to roll back the progress MSU has made and will continue to make.
Unlike many colleges and universities, MSU has a record freshman class. We continue to climb in academic rankings. We’ve launched the FRIB. The financial measures taken by President Stanley have helped stabilize our finances which were shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We have new healthcare partnerships and continue to make progress in healthcare research. We’ve taken great strides to address relationship violence and sexual misconduct and to improve the culture on campus. At MSU, we are on the move and making progress.
That’s why I take strong exception to the conduct by several MSU Board of Trustees who have sought to undermine and second guess President Stanley under the mistaken belief they are somehow better qualified to run the university.
They clearly are not as evidenced by the outpouring of concern, bewilderment and outrage their recent actions have generated.
It is my belief these board members should apologize, reverse course and refocus on their proper role as Trustees of this amazing institution.
President Stanley should be allowed to complete his service to MSU without undo interference by the Board.“Dianne Byrum, Chair of the MSU Board of Trustees