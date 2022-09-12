EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The chairperson of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees Dianne Byrum has released a statement backing President Samuel L. Stanley.

On Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported that the Board at MSU had given Stanley until Tuesday to resign over how the school handled a Title IX-related issue involving business school dean Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta suddenly resigned in August, before the school later said he was removed from his position.

On Monday, Byrum came out in support of the school’s president, while confirming that some members of the board want oust Stanley.