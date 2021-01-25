Changes approved for Village of Okemos development

Okemos, Mich. (WLNS) — Changes were approved for the Village of Okemos Development as well as the special permit for that mixed-use planned development, according to Meridian Charter Township public files.

Mark Kieselbach, director of community planning and outreach for Meridian Township wrote a letter to Will Randle, who is leading the development of the Village of Okemos project outlining the changes to the plan.

The next step in the process is to submit for site plan review.

No construction shall commence prior to site plan approval and issuance of all necessary permits. The effective date of MUPUD #21-19024 and SUP #21-19051 is the date of the Director of Community Planning and Developments approval, January 16, 2021.

If construction has not commenced within two years after the effective date the approval shall be void, except an extension may be considered if a written request is submitted to the Department of Community Planning and Development prior to the expiration date.